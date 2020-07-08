Advertisement
Saskatoon’s paddling pools begin to reopen
Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020 4:45PM CST
A child plays at a City of Saskatoon paddling pool in this file photo.
SASKATOON -- The Westmount and North Park paddling pools in Saskatoon reopened Tuesday.
Other paddling pools are set to open between Wednesday and July 15, the city said in a news release.
The paddling pools, as with numerous other businesses that have reopened, will be following the guidelines set in the Government of Saskatchewan’s Re-Open Plan, the city says.
- Children 13 years or younger must be accompanied by a parent/guardian 14 years or older
- Children under six must always stay within arms-reach of parent/guardian
- Do not come, or send your children, to the paddling pool if you are sick
- Always stay two metres apart from those not in your group.
- Wash or sanitize your hands regularly, especially after touching shared surfaces.
- Follow instructions from staff and on signage.
- Bring your own seating (such as a lawn chair or blanket) and water to drink.
- Washrooms are available with physical distancing requirements in place.
To maintain safe physical distancing, pool times will run scheduled on a first-come, first serve basis.
They’ll be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays with no pre-registration required).
The full schedule as well as a list of paddling pools that are open can be found at saskatoon.ca/playprograms.