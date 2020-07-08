SASKATOON -- The Westmount and North Park paddling pools in Saskatoon reopened Tuesday.

Other paddling pools are set to open between Wednesday and July 15, the city said in a news release.

The paddling pools, as with numerous other businesses that have reopened, will be following the guidelines set in the Government of Saskatchewan’s Re-Open Plan, the city says.

Children 13 years or younger must be accompanied by a parent/guardian 14 years or older

Children under six must always stay within arms-reach of parent/guardian

Do not come, or send your children, to the paddling pool if you are sick

Always stay two metres apart from those not in your group.

Wash or sanitize your hands regularly, especially after touching shared surfaces.

Follow instructions from staff and on signage.

Bring your own seating (such as a lawn chair or blanket) and water to drink.

Washrooms are available with physical distancing requirements in place.

To maintain safe physical distancing, pool times will run scheduled on a first-come, first serve basis.

They’ll be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays with no pre-registration required).

The full schedule as well as a list of paddling pools that are open can be found at saskatoon.ca/playprograms.