SASKATOON -- The Westmount and North Park paddling pools in Saskatoon reopened Tuesday.

Other paddling pools are set to open between Wednesday and July 15, the city said in a news release.

The paddling pools, as with numerous other businesses that have reopened, will be following the guidelines set in the Government of Saskatchewan’s Re-Open Plan, the city says.

  • Children 13 years or younger must be accompanied by a parent/guardian 14 years or older
  • Children under six must always stay within arms-reach of parent/guardian
  • Do not come, or send your children, to the paddling pool if you are sick
  • Always stay two metres apart from those not in your group.
  • Wash or sanitize your hands regularly, especially after touching shared surfaces.
  • Follow instructions from staff and on signage.
  • Bring your own seating (such as a lawn chair or blanket) and water to drink.
  • Washrooms are available with physical distancing requirements in place.

To maintain safe physical distancing, pool times will run scheduled on a first-come, first serve basis.

They’ll be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays with no pre-registration required).

The full schedule as well as a list of paddling pools that are open can be found at saskatoon.ca/playprograms.