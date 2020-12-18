SASKATOON -- Skiers and snowboarders have a reason to smile as Optimist Hill announced its opening on Friday.

Tubing lanes are also open to the public, however the hill's second lift and terrain park remain closed.

Per the province’s guidelines around ski hills, Optimist has several COVID-19 protocols to follow:

150 person capacity which will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Masks are to be worn at all times while no medical exemptions will be allowed on-site.

Seating available in the chalet will not be available.

Storage bins and lockers for personal items will not be available.

To further prevent the spread of COVID-19, only people who have lift passes are allowed on the hill.

People looking to watch riders are not allowed on the hill.

Optimist Hill is also asking people to use their vehicles as their lockers and for riders to buy tickets online and bring signed forms if possible.