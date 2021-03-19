SASKATOON -- Nuit Blanche is back for 2021, giving people a chance to take in the work of local artists with safety from COVID-19 in mind with the Winter’s End festival.

“It's taken a lot of consideration to figure out the best way to adapt everything for social distancing, but I feel like we've put together something really great,” said curator Jane Mcwhirter.

“We adapted everything with the idea that people can visit it from their car or get out and wander if the area isn't too populated. We ask anyone who's coming out to keep social distancing guidelines in mind and if you stop by a project and there's a large crowd maybe move along or wait.”

Pieces will be on display in four neighbourhoods: Broadway, downtown, Riversdale and 33rd Street. Because of the pandemic, the event will take place over two days for the first time in its history.

“We have it spread out over a longer period of time, with more exhibitions that can be viewed from different vantage points,” said Mcwhirter.

Local artist Kevin Wesaquate’s installation and storytelling project Red Mihkiwahp features a full size tipi, which will be lit up in the evening, on the roof of the SCYAP building (402 33rd Street W), as well as 33 miniature tipis, and a film of one of his performance pieces.

The tipi was originally meant to be on the ground so people could gather inside, but the pandemic changed those plans.

“We decided the image of the tipi being on the roof was kind of captivating,” said Mcwhirter.

“A lot of the things that I do are interactive, especially with the performance art stuff that I do,” said Wesaquate. “I have to be creative and find ways to do it without actually doing it right, so setting up the tipi is perfect for that.”

Winter’s End and Wesaquate’s art both signify rebirth of the spring season.

“When the snow starts to melt, it's time to wake up and start working. Everybody needs to kind of pull together as a family to kind of feel that rebirth,” he said.

“The animals, the trees, the plants, the water, everything is kind of rejuvenated and I think we have to find ways to celebrate, and celebrating the Indigenous culture and the development of this Nuit Blanche and the city. It's that rebirth, building within itself.”

Monique Martin chose a similar theme for her piece Annus Mirabilis; 2,020 paper butterflies strung up above daisies, a nod to “the year of change” the world has just experienced.

“The butterfly is such a great symbol of transformation, it doesn't know what the next stage is in life, just like we don't,” she said. “They're crawling along and all of a sudden they're making a chrysalis, and then all of a sudden the chrysalis breaks open and there's something else.

“They don't know what's happening and neither do we, and we sometimes need to just as humans, take a breath and just kind of flow with it, and go with it, because we can't change it.”

Martin says she’s put hidden words into the veins of the wings, like hope, endurance, and transformation, and her art will be lit up by black lights in the evening.

“It's just stunning,” she said. “I really like my art to change what people think, to affect conversation. So that's why I do this type of work, and that's why I applied for (Nuit Blanche), because I really wanted people to have hope, have a symbol.

“When people have a symbol or an image that they can draw in their minds, draw from when they're struggling, I think that's a great thing.”

The butterflies will be on display in the window of James Frost Luxury Outfitters at 123 Avenue B S well into April.

“Art has a really healing power, a lot of healing powers, and it brings community together,” said Mcwhirter.

“I think these kinds of activities are great because they might inspire someone to go home and start making their art.”

A full list of the artists and locations is available on the Nuit Blanche website.