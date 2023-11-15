Saskatoon's new recovery centre aims to extend the life of the city landfill

The city's latest tool to keep the landfill operating as long as possible quietly celebrated its grand opening last month.

Material Recovery Centre, formerly known as Recovery Park, opened in October as a one-stop site to prevent even more materials from ending up at the dump.

"The cost of building a new landfill is quite high," the city's environmental operations manager Brock Storey said.

"We want to really be incentivizing people to sort their waste, put the waste in the right place and be able to divert and recycle a lot of these materials that don't need to be buried."

Plans for a revamped facility at the landfill began in 2019, with construction beginning on the $19.5 million project in 2020 as a way to push the city further towards its goal of diverting 70 per cent of waste away from the landfill by 2023.

The city set that lofty goal in 2013 and understands it won't be reached by the end of next month, but finding a way to keep the landfill operating without spending $100 million to build a new one was an important goal for city administration.

"The material recovery center is really built for the future, so we're excited about a lot of potential for new materials that we can divert away," Storey said.

The new centre features a new sort and go area that is free to use. People driving up to the site will be able to pull into an expansive area that accepts: recycling, small appliances, batteries, oil and antifreeze, electronics, metals, rimless tires, bicycles and appliances, with a $20 fee for appliances with refrigerant.

Storey said Bridge City Bike Co-op picks up the bikes regularly and repurposes them and gives them back to families.

Some new users were pleasantly surprised to see not only how many different materials the facility accepts, but the ease of access.

"It's great, lots of space, no traffic," one man said. "Before there was a lot of traffic and now one second I get in."

Stephen Gibbard enjoyed the massive paved area of the landfill expansion.

"You don't have to drive in the dirt and pick up any nails and stuff like that." he said.

There are some changes to be aware of as well. The old entrance road to the landfill is now closed, and there's no access to the landfill itself. That's reserved for contractors or commercial customers.

Anyone with materials that can't be separated at the sort and go area can use the scale and pay area to dump unneeded materials, similar to the previous system.

Even though the site has been open for roughly a month, Storey said it was built with expansion in mind.

"We're looking at diverting mattresses — there's also a lot of clean wood waste that we would like to be able to divert," he said. "This place is capable of accepting a lot of different material types that we can divert from the landfill and we're excited about that."

The total cost of the project was estimated at $19.5 million. The federal government contributed $7.8 million toward the project and the provincial government contributed just under $6.5 million, with the city covering the remaining costs.