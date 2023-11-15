Saskatoon's new recovery centre aims to extend the life of the city landfill
The city's latest tool to keep the landfill operating as long as possible quietly celebrated its grand opening last month.
Material Recovery Centre, formerly known as Recovery Park, opened in October as a one-stop site to prevent even more materials from ending up at the dump.
"The cost of building a new landfill is quite high," the city's environmental operations manager Brock Storey said.
"We want to really be incentivizing people to sort their waste, put the waste in the right place and be able to divert and recycle a lot of these materials that don't need to be buried."
Plans for a revamped facility at the landfill began in 2019, with construction beginning on the $19.5 million project in 2020 as a way to push the city further towards its goal of diverting 70 per cent of waste away from the landfill by 2023.
The city set that lofty goal in 2013 and understands it won't be reached by the end of next month, but finding a way to keep the landfill operating without spending $100 million to build a new one was an important goal for city administration.
"The material recovery center is really built for the future, so we're excited about a lot of potential for new materials that we can divert away," Storey said.
The new centre features a new sort and go area that is free to use. People driving up to the site will be able to pull into an expansive area that accepts: recycling, small appliances, batteries, oil and antifreeze, electronics, metals, rimless tires, bicycles and appliances, with a $20 fee for appliances with refrigerant.
Storey said Bridge City Bike Co-op picks up the bikes regularly and repurposes them and gives them back to families.
Some new users were pleasantly surprised to see not only how many different materials the facility accepts, but the ease of access.
"It's great, lots of space, no traffic," one man said. "Before there was a lot of traffic and now one second I get in."
Stephen Gibbard enjoyed the massive paved area of the landfill expansion.
"You don't have to drive in the dirt and pick up any nails and stuff like that." he said.
There are some changes to be aware of as well. The old entrance road to the landfill is now closed, and there's no access to the landfill itself. That's reserved for contractors or commercial customers.
Anyone with materials that can't be separated at the sort and go area can use the scale and pay area to dump unneeded materials, similar to the previous system.
Even though the site has been open for roughly a month, Storey said it was built with expansion in mind.
"We're looking at diverting mattresses — there's also a lot of clean wood waste that we would like to be able to divert," he said. "This place is capable of accepting a lot of different material types that we can divert from the landfill and we're excited about that."
The total cost of the project was estimated at $19.5 million. The federal government contributed $7.8 million toward the project and the provincial government contributed just under $6.5 million, with the city covering the remaining costs.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two more Canadians leave Gaza Strip, Freeland sidesteps Netanyahu rebuke of Trudeau
The situation in the Gaza Strip is "heartbreaking," Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop "the killing of women and children, of babies" in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Canada's housing market still in a slump: CREA
Canada’s housing market is still in a slump, with less properties being listed and less sales being made, according to new monthly data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).
Heavily armed Haitian gang surrounds hospital in capital and traps people inside
A heavily armed gang surrounded a hospital in Haiti on Wednesday, trapping women, children and newborns inside until police rescued them, according to the director of the medical center, who pleaded for help via social media.
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' co-stars reminiscence about late actor
All five of Matthew Perry's "Friends" co-stars are sharing more remembrances of the star in their first personal social media posts since the actor's death last month.
Time running out on pharmacare legislation with only one month of scheduled days remaining in Parliament
The federal government is running out of time to introduce and pass a key piece of legislation in the Liberal-NDP deal.
Colorado case using 'insurrection' argument to bar Trump from the ballot goes to the judge
A Colorado judge on Wednesday heard closing arguments on whether former U.S. President Donald Trump is barred from the ballot by a provision of the U.S. Constitution that forbids those who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office.
8 cases of Salmonella linked to recalled cantaloupe in B.C., officials say
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says eight cases of a rare strain of Salmonella in the province have been linked to imported cantaloupes subject to a Health Canada recall.
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
Regina
-
Nickelback to perform at Country Thunder Saskatchewan in 2024
Fans of a certain Canadian rock band will have the chance to “Burn it to the Ground” in Craven as Nickelback is set to perform at Country Thunder Saskatchewan in 2024.
-
Government disputes NDP claim that Sask. Party MLA's motel overcharged social services for room
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is alleging that a motel owned by a Saskatchewan Party MLA inflated its price for a room paid for by the Ministry of Social Services — claims the government says are "unfounded."
-
Regina city council to consider dissolving REAL amid financial issues
The fate of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) was at the forefront of the City of Regina’s Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, with a vote in favour of developing a report exploring the possibility of dissolving the organization altogether.
Winnipeg
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
-
Family, friends mourn Manitoba First Nation man who died while fighting in Ukraine
A man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation who died while fighting in Ukraine is being remembered as someone who always offered a helping hand.
-
Heather Stefanson may step down as PC leader sooner than expected
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.
Calgary
-
Charges pending in high-speed Memorial Drive crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say charges are pending in a high-speed crash on Memorial Drive on Wednesday that sent two people to hospital.
-
Level of gang violence in Alberta is 'intolerable': Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis
Alberta's Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services says he's deeply concerned by a recent string of brazen shootings in Alberta believed to be connected to organized crimes and gangs.
-
Pedestrian injured in southwest Calgary hit-and-run
Police are looking for a vehicle that took off after hitting a pedestrian in southwest Calgary on Wednesday night.
Edmonton
-
Retribution likely for killing of father and son at Edmonton gas station, expert says
As homicide detectives search for the men who shot and killed Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, experts say, it has all the hallmarks of a gang-related hit, noting a conflict that spans several provinces.
-
Man stabbed at north Edmonton store, another arrested with help of witnesses
A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Wednesday afternoon following a stabbing at a north Edmonton grocery store.
-
Media interview led to trustee's dismissal from Red Deer school board: lawyer
The lawyer for a school trustee who was kicked off a Red Deer school board on Tuesday says an interview with media led to her dismissal.
Toronto
-
Toronto taxi driver speaks out after suspect asked if he was Muslim and doused him with foreign substance
A Toronto taxi driver is speaking out after an unknown assailant asked if he was Muslim and then sprayed him with a foreign substance that caused a 'burning' sensation in his eyes.
-
Video shows rocky Air Canada landing at Toronto Pearson
An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.
-
'An intentional act': Driver arrested after woman killed, two others injured-in North York collision
A man intentionally struck three people he knew in a North York parking lot Wednesday afternoon, leaving one of them dead and two others seriously injured, Toronto police said.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of students walk out of class calling for ceasefire in Gaza
On Wednesday, hundreds of students staged a walk-out from two high schools in Barrhaven in what was the latest in a growing list of pro-Palestinian rallies.
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
-
Woman arrested on arson charges for Ottawa Hospital General Campus vandalism
The Ottawa Police have laid charges against a 33-year-old Ottawa woman in relation to gasoline being poured and alleged anti-Semitic messages in the Ottawa Hospital on Nov. 9.
Vancouver
-
'It was very concerning': Woman steals package while walking with child in stroller
A Langley man is speaking out and sharing video of a porch pirate who recently stole a package from his doorstep.
-
Ryan Reynolds becomes newest member of Order of British Columbia
Ryan Reynolds is the newest member of the Order of British Columbia.
-
Vancouver city council approves study to look at adding housing near schools with low enrolment
Vancouver city councillors have voted unanimously in favour to look at ways to create additional housing in neighbourhoods where school enrolment is low
Montreal
-
Montreal budget 2024: Higher property taxes, more police funding
The City of Montreal unveiled its nearly $7 billion 2024 budget on Wednesday, once again raising property taxes by the biggest margin since 2011.
-
'Indescribable sadness': Karl Tremblay, singer of Cowboys Fringants, dies at 47
Karl Tremblay, singer for the Quebec folk rock band Cowboys Fringants, has died at the age of 47. The band made the announcement Wednesday on their Facebook page
-
Calls for Montreal anti-racism commissioner to resign a form of 'intimidation,' Muslim groups say
A group representing Quebec's Muslim community is publicly defending Montreal's anti-racism commissioner and says calls for her to resign amount to 'intimidation.'
Vancouver Island
-
Parks Canada signs agreement to return land to Vancouver Island First Nation
The Pacheedaht First Nation on Vancouver Island’s west coast is celebrating an historic day as part of its waterfront territory is returned in a new agreement with Parks Canada.
-
RCMP investigating after woman dragged into wooded area on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a "random stranger assault" after a man allegedly grabbed a woman from behind and dragged her into a wooded area.
-
Former Hells Angels' clubhouse in Nanaimo, B.C. set to be demolished
The Hells Angels' former clubhouse in Nanaimo, B.C., will be demolished Wednesday, according to the public safety minister.
Atlantic
-
N.S. launches outpatient centre in Halifax
A new outpatient centre in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax, N.S., will provide dozens of dialysis stations and clinical spaces, according to the province.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a license
A Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John River
The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Searching for a ghost': Man wanted in fatal Highway 11 crash deceased, police say
The search is over for a commercial truck driver wanted by northern Ontario police in a fatal crash on Highway 11 last year that killed one pregnant woman and two unborn babies, leaving one mother-to-be with critical injuries.
-
Calls for awareness of intimate partner violence following recent deaths in the north
Carol Fournier's childhood friends remember her as a caring, beautiful soul.
-
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
London
-
Defence request for mistrial, manifesto publication bans, and changing expert evidence: What the Veltman jury didn’t hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury expires.
-
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a south London, Ont. parking lot. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road South near Viscount Road.
-
Deliberations now underway by Windsor jury in terrorism trial of London man
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.