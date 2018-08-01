

CTV Saskatoon





The newest Goeldi monkey at the Saskatoon zoo is officially named Calli.

Calli is short for Callimico, the species name.

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo said more than 900 people voted for a name and Calli was most popular. The other name options were Maku, Tupi and Sofia.

“We wanted to extend a huge thank you to everyone that participated in selecting the name Calli for the newest member of the Goeldi troop,” Tim Sinclair-Smith, zoo manager, said.

Calli was born on May 27 to Diego and Leah.

People can visit the monkey family year-round at the Kinsmen Children’s Zoo exhibit.