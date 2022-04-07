Saskatoon's mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Saskatoon's mayor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Charlie Clark revealed his status in a series of tweets sent Thursday afternoon.

"After two years of managing to avoid the virus, today I tested positive for COVID-19," Clark said.

He described his symptoms as mild and said he will be working from home over the next few days.

"Unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend any of my public commitments over that time," Clark said.

"If you’ve been in contact with me, please monitor for symptoms. COVID is still very much with us."