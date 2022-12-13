Saskatoon's Loraas Disposal sold to Texas-based company

Saskatoon's Loraas Disposal North has been sold to a waste management company headquartered in Texas.

Waste Connections of Canada, a subsidiary of Waste Connections out of Houston, bought Loraas on Dec. 1, president Dan Pio confirmed to CTV News.

"We are excited to bring the Loraas business into our company. We share many of the same values which are centred around providing innovative and environmentally sustainable services to our valued customers," Pio said in a statement.

Waste Connections of Canada, formerly Progressive Waste Solutions, is headquartered in Vaughan, Ont. The company is one of the country's largest providers of solid waste collection, including hazardous solid waste, recycling and landfill disposal for commercial, industrial and residential use.

In 2016, Progressive Waste Solutions merged with Waste Connections to become the third-largest solid waste management company in North America with a network of operations in 41 states and six provinces.

Waste Connections of Canada now operates in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario, with Enviro Connexions serving customers in Quebec.

Pio said the company will continue to operate as Loraas in Saskatoon, Kindersley, Battleford, North Battleford and Prince Albert.

"The great same people at Loraas that provided essential services to their customers prior to December 1 will continue to do so moving forward," he said.

Loraas Disposal South in Regina is not affected by the acquisition.

"We will continue to invest in the province and grow our services to the commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential sectors," Pio said.

Loraas Disposal was founded in Saskatoon by Bruce Loraas in 1965. In 1987, the company opened its Northern Landfill to become the first privately owned landfill in the province. The company didn't branch out to residential waste pickup until 2000.

According to the company's website, Loraas boasted a fleet of more than 60 trucks and over 200 staff at its two shops in Saskatoon in 2017.