SASKATOON -- Three volunteers in Saskatoon’s LGBTQ+ community received honours from the RBC OUTShine awards presented at OUTSaskatoon’s Glitter Gala this weekend.

Third-year University of Saskatchewan kinesiology student Topaza Yu received the RBC BreakOUT award, presented to someone between the ages of 13-25 who has been involved in the gender and sexually diverse community and made a significant contribution to the growth and development of a strong and vibrant 2SLGBTQ+ community, according to a new release.

“Growing up as a teen in Saskatoon I found that resources and information around sexual rights and reproductive health were really not very accessible,” Yu said in a news release. “So my goal in volunteering has been pretty simple - to make sure local youth, particularly in the 2SLGBTQ+ community where there can be a lot of barriers, have good information and access to credible and up-to-date resources on sexual rights and reproductive health.”

Other winners at the Glitter Gala included Dave Culleton, who received the RBC OUTStanding award for his years of service on OUTSaskatoon’s Board of Directors, and Tuk Gordon, who received the RBC HelpOUT award for his commitment to Prairie Harm Reduction’s drop-in centre, according to the news release.

Saskatoon Sexual Health took home the RBC KnockOUT award for community leadership in helping drive more inclusive and diverse sexual health education.