Saskatoon's jail will offer substance abuse treatment

A new substance abuse treatment unit will open later this month at Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

"Addictions is one of the major root causes of crime and gang violence," corrections, minister Christine Tell said in a news release.

"We know from experience that treating offenders' addictions issues and related mental health concerns can reduce their involvement with the criminal justice system," Tell said.

The unit will offer behavioural therapy, and relapse prevention and will help participants develop problem-solving skills, and set goals, the province said.

Similar units already operate at provincially run jails in Regina and Prince Albert.

The new unit will intake its first 25 inmates on May 16.