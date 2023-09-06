Saskatoon’s homebuyers have fewer options

Saskatoon’s real estate market is still setting records, as August saw the tightest levels of the year so far, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).

The city reported 528 sales last month, a year-over-year increase of 20 per cent. Stats for August were also 36 per cent above long-term, 10-year trends, an SRA news release said.

“Higher interest rates are pushing more purchasers to seek out more affordable options in the market, and, as a result, we continue to experience significant supply challenges in the lower price ranges of our market,” Association CEO Chris Guérette said. “These persistent supply challenges are likely preventing even stronger sales activity in August.”

Despite tight market conditions, the benchmark price in Saskatoon dropped from $382,400 to $378,300, the SRA said. However, prices are still higher than last year.

“Our province continues to benefit from its affordability advantage, record population growth and gains in international migration. Unfortunately, when housing supply fails to meet the increased demand, as seen in other jurisdictions across the country, inventory challenges become a real concern and affordability can be eroded,” said Guérette.

“We continue to keep a very close eye on inventory levels, specifically in the more affordable segment of our market.”

Provincially, 1,631 properties were sold in August, which is an 11 per cent year-over-year increase and nearly 25 per cent above long-term, 10-year averages. SRA said the Saskatoon-Biggar region has the tightest conditions in the province. There is just under three months of inventory in the area.