SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon pet care facility held an outdoor concert for dogs and their owners Sunday afternoon.

Furbaby Pet Care hosted the event, which doubled as a fundraiser.

It took place in Furbaby’s parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m. where people could enjoy live music from Saskatoon band, the Whiskey Jerks.

The crowd was kept small to allow for physical distancing.

Jocelyn Davey-Hawreluik, the owner of Furbaby Pet Care said this was a nice way to bring people together for a good cause.

“There’s been so many things cancelled because of COVID-19 so we wanted to create something,” she said.

Proceeds from the event will go to Furbaby’s Portacool and Agility Fund.