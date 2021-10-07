Saskatoon’s Forestry Farm Park and Zoo wins two excellence awards

SASKATOON -

The Saskatoon’s Forestry Farm Park and Zoo has been honoured with two excellence awards at the 2021 Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums Awards of Excellence.

The prairie dog exhibit was recognized for its habitat design and the zoo’s unique approaches to animal care and welfare.

The exhibit is more than nine feet deep with mesh covering the entire bottom of the exhibit.

It allows visitors to get up close to see a prairie dog’s behaviour of digging and exploring.

The Saskatoon Zoo Society also received an award for its innovative education programming.

More than 350 virtual programs were created to connect students to the animals through interactive education with a Saskatchewan focus.