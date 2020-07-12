Advertisement
Saskatoon's first Olive Garden set to open
Published Sunday, July 12, 2020 5:48PM CST Last Updated Sunday, July 12, 2020 5:54PM CST
Olive Garden pictured in Regina, Sask. (Cole Davenport/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's first Olive Garden is set to open in less than a month.
Starting August 3rd, Olive garden will bring its Italian cuisine to the area of Preston Avenue.
It will also be available for delivery.
For people looking to plan ahead, reservations can't be made just yet.
The restaurant will be following COVID-19 guidelines to keep customers and staff safe.