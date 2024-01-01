Saskatoon's first baby of 2024 is a girl
It’s a girl! Saskatoon’s first baby of 2024 is a girl named Dawsyn Ivy Fornwald, born at 1:28 a.m. at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, a news release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority said.
Dawsyn was born weighing nine pounds, her parents are JoAnn and Brady Fornwald from Saskatoon.
“Everyone is doing well, Dawsyn’s happy big brother Noah and big sister Anberlyn are waiting for her at home,” the release said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No Canadians reported hurt, missing after Japan quakes, GAC says
No Canadians have been reported injured or missing following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of Japan's main island on Monday, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).
'The threat continues': Meteorologist explains tsunami formation following earthquakes in Japan
Japan issued its highest-level tsunami alert on Monday after a series of earthquakes rocked the country's west coast.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Here are the changes to CPP deductions starting in 2024
Middle-income earners will start seeing a larger portion of their paycheques going toward Canada Pension Plan contributions as of Monday.
Israel's Supreme Court overturns a key component of Netanyahu's polarizing judicial overhaul
Israel's Supreme Court struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul Monday, delivering a landmark decision that could reopen the fissures in Israeli society that preceded the country's ongoing war against Hamas.
Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast
A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least one person, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.
16-year-old boy fatally stabbed on a hill overlooking London during New Year's Eve
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a hilltop overlooking central London as crowds gathered to watch New Year's Eve fireworks, police said Monday.
Professional Women's Hockey League tweaks penalty, short-handed goal in rule book
The Professional Women's Hockey League rule book released hours before its first game Monday features a short-handed goal ending a power-play for the opposing team.
Canadians across country celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge Monday, maintaining a long-held tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year.
Regina
-
No injuries following house fire in north Regina
No one was injured in a New Year’s Day house fire in north Regina on Monday afternoon.
-
Saskatchewan to stop collecting carbon tax from natural gas and electrical heat
The Saskatchewan government says its natural gas utility is to stop collecting the carbon levy as of Monday from residential customers.
-
Top 5 feel good stories of 2023 in Sask.
In a year filled with unpleasant news events, a few stories emerged like beacons of light in the darkness, here's a look at some of them.
Winnipeg
-
19-year-old dies in officer-involved shooting: Winnipeg police
Manitoba's police watchdog agency is looking into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Fort Richmond Sunday afternoon.
-
Police looking for help after body found on Flora Avenue
Winnipeg police are investigating what could be the city's final homicide of 2023.
-
'Don't be intimidated': Manitoba Pinball League encourages new players at New Years tournament
It was an afternoon of flipping silver balls into bumpers and looking for that top score as the Manitoba Pinball League celebrated the New Year with a special "Beat the Clock" tournament at Half Pints Brewing Company Sunday.
Calgary
-
Transit safety, gang shootings, international conflicts: Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld reflects on 2023
Interview with Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld
-
Canada to witness rare total solar eclipse in 2024
For the first time in 52 years parts of Canada will experience a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8th.
-
Edmonton
-
Woman who fell out of Edmonton city bus dies
A woman who fell out of an Edmonton city bus Friday has died, police said in a media release issued Monday.
-
Two men in critical condition following random central Edmonton stabbings on New Year's Eve
Two men are in hospital in critical condition following separate stabbings in central Edmonton the evening of New Year's Eve, and police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for them.
-
Gas tax paused in Manitoba, returns in Alberta at a lower rate
As one province pauses the gas tax to provide savings at the pumps, another is bringing it back.
Toronto
-
Toronto area hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
At exactly midnight on New Year’s Day, a couple from Brampton, Ont. welcomed one of the city’s first babies of 2024.
-
Videos, images emerge of massive crowding at Toronto’s Union Station
Toronto’s largest transit hub rang in the new year with unprecedented crowding.
-
Toronto police identify 41-year-old who died in downtown shelter stabbing
Toronto police have identified a 41-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at a downtown shelter over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
8 things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2024
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things that will cost you more in 2024, including OC Transpo fares, city recreation fees and hydro rates.
-
The first babies of 2024 in Ottawa and western Quebec
The first babies of 2024 in Ottawa and western Quebec were born within the first minute of the New Year.
-
Fare hikes and bus route cuts: Four things to know about OC Transpo in 2024
OC Transpo riders are facing fare hikes and bus route changes in 2024, while the new north-south Trillium Line is scheduled to open at some point this year. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at four things to watch with OC Transpo in 2024.
Vancouver
-
Shining a light in dark places: A New Year's message from our newsroom
With the world’s biggest internet companies taking a large piece of the Canadian advertising market over the past several years, the financial pressure on local newsrooms – which keep the lights on by selling commercials – has never been greater. And that’s a shame, because local news at its best is the place where people can stay informed about what’s happening in their communities.
-
Two men connected to B.C. gang conflict charged in Surrey shooting
Two men have been charged in relation to a daylight shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey on Friday, police said.
-
Scammers taking advantage of surging demand for Ozempic, BBB warns
Online scammers are taking advantage of an increased demand for Ozempic, according to the Better Business Bureau
Montreal
-
2 killed in Montreal hit-and-run just after New Year's celebrations
Two people are dead after a hit-and-run in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough that occurred shortly after Montrealers rang in the new year.
-
Despite months of turmoil, Quebec premier wishes health, happiness in New Year's message
After a year that ended with uncertainty and turmoil for many in the province, Quebec Premier Francois Legault took to social media to wish Quebecers happiness in 2024.
-
Boy born one minute after midnight could be Quebec's first baby of 2024
It looks like Quebec's first birth of 2024 happened just one minute after midnight in the Outaouais region.
Vancouver Island
-
-
'Fly high my beautiful boy': Community mourns Vancouver Island teen killed in lawnmower crash
Tributes are pouring in for 14-year-old Parker Amann, who was killed in a collision outside Nanaimo on Thursday.
-
11 more temperature records fall in B.C. as warm stretch continues
An unseasonably warm December continued across much of B.C. on Saturday, when 12 high temperature records were tied or broken, including one that stood for 128 years.
Atlantic
-
2024 resolutions: Cape Breton Road Runners look to start new year on the right foot
There's something to be said for starting a new year off on the right foot, and about 100 people tried to do just that on Monday at the Cape Breton Road Runners' annual Resolution Run.
-
'Unimaginable excess': Bid to attract showy superyachts to Cape Breton under scrutiny
With memories of the tar ponds receding, Sydney, N.S., is now trying to cultivate an upscale vibe — one that includes appealing to billionaires and their toys. It wants to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
-
These are the big changes coming to Ontario in 2024
Here are some of the changes the Doug Ford government has put into place for the new year.
-
'Just heading home': Teen charged with stunt driving on New Year's Eve on Hwy. 11
A 17-year-old driver is accused of travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11 early Sunday morning, provincial police say.
London
-
Man in custody after east London, Ont. standoff
London police have a man in custody after a lengthy standoff that lasted over four hours.
-
Puppies in 'poor living conditions' rescued by Sarnia police
While attending a residence on an unrelated incident, Sarnia police located five small puppies outside in “poor living conditions.”
-
London Health Sciences Centre welcomes first baby of 2024
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has announced that the first baby of the New Year has arrived!