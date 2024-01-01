SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon's first baby of 2024 is a girl

    The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. (CTV News) The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. (CTV News)

    It’s a girl! Saskatoon’s first baby of 2024 is a girl named Dawsyn Ivy Fornwald, born at 1:28 a.m. at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, a news release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority said.

    Dawsyn was born weighing nine pounds, her parents are JoAnn and Brady Fornwald from Saskatoon.

    “Everyone is doing well, Dawsyn’s happy big brother Noah and big sister Anberlyn are waiting for her at home,” the release said.

