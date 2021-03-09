SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority (SREDA) says Saskatoon recently reached 58.5 per cent recovery when compared to 2019.

“In terms of that economic recovery over the past 12 months we are just over half way towards a full economy, but obviously there is still a long way to go,” CEO Alex Fallon said.

The findings came from 10 different sectors of Saskatoon’s economy such as GDP, retail sales, and employment. It’s called the Saskatoon Economic Recovery Tracker.

The individual economic recovery from each sector gets comprised into the overall number of 58.5 per cent, which is up from 48.2 per cent in December of 2020.

“I think the jump has been some consumer spending over the Christmas break, so retail is doing better. A lot of investment into home improvement, construction housing, that fuels a lot of consumer spending,” said Fallon.

“I think confidence too. We’ve seen consumers be a little bit more confident in terms of health, the rollout of the vaccination. That increases confidence in the economy and that leads to spending.”

Some individual sectors’ economic recoveries include: GDP at 83.4 per cent recovered, employment at 64.5 per cent recovered, building construction investment at 56.1 per cent recovered, and airport passenger traffic at 13.8 per cent recovered, according to SREDA.

Fallon said that the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine will play a big role in Saskatoon’s economic recovery in 2021.

Information from SREDA’s findings came from Statistics Canada, the Conference Board of Canada, the International Monetary fund and industry associations.