SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's Community Garden program will proceed this spring and summer with additional protocols put in place to ensure gardeners' safety, the city says.

Protocols include safe physical distancing measures, hand washing procedures and regular tool sanitization, according to a city news release.

Planting is anticipated to begin in mid-May when temperatures begin to warm the soil and allow for park irrigation systems to be turned on.

The plan to move ahead with opening the gardens for the season was reviewed by the province's Ministry of Health, the city says.