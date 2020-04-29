Saskatoon's community garden program will go ahead with COVID-19 precautions in place.
Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:55AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:18AM CST
A woman uses a Saskatoon community garden in this file photo.
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's Community Garden program will proceed this spring and summer with additional protocols put in place to ensure gardeners' safety, the city says.
Protocols include safe physical distancing measures, hand washing procedures and regular tool sanitization, according to a city news release.
Planting is anticipated to begin in mid-May when temperatures begin to warm the soil and allow for park irrigation systems to be turned on.
The plan to move ahead with opening the gardens for the season was reviewed by the province's Ministry of Health, the city says.