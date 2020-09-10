SASKATOON -- A city-wide event where people can pass along some of their gently-used, unwanted possessions is set to go ahead on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. residents are invited to place their items on their property, either next to their sidewalk or curb, and mark them as free, the city said in news release.

However, the city recommends the following precautions in light of the pandemic:

Do not host an event if you are feeling sick/unwell.

Maintain a physical distance of two metres between individuals.

Swaps are to be hosted by a single family. Group events are not permitted at this time, including extended households.

Clean and disinfect tables and items prior to the swap.

Clothing or other fabric items should be laundered prior to swap. Laundering any clothing you have acquired through the swap is also recommended

Minimize physical contact with attendees.

Do not provide food and beverages – complimentary or for sale.

While the city is promoting the Saskatoon-sized version of the event, it also offers a way for residents to organize their own curbside swaps. .