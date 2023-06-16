Saskatoon’s Circle Drive lanes re-open after water main break

A section of one of Saskatoon’s busiest roads has re-opened after several days of work.

The northbound lanes on Circle Drive between 33rd Street and Airport Drive were closed following water main break late Monday afternoon.

“The repairs were prolonged due to further breaks occurring during the initial repair,” a city news release said.

Work began on the water line Tuesday morning.

According to the city, part of the trouble was that some portions of the pipe date back as far as 1962.

“Crews worked Wednesday night both repairing the pipe and replacing an adjacent valve that had broken. The paving contractor arrived on Thursday afternoon to complete roadwork restoration,” the city said.

The city said the lanes opened just before 6 a.m. Friday.