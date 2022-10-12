Saskatoon’s Cameco partners in acquisition of nuclear giant Westinghouse
Saskatoon-based Cameco Corporation is acquiring a minority stake in nuclear power giant Westinghouse Electric Company, in a partnership with Brookfield Renewable and others.
Westinghouse is one of the largest nuclear services business, according to a joint press release.
“As one of the few forms of electricity generation capable of safely, reliably and affordably producing emissions-free, baseload power, nuclear energy is becoming increasingly important in a world that prioritizes electrification, decarbonization and energy security,” said Tim Gitzel, President and CEO of Cameco.
Gitzel says the company expects demand for nuclear fuel from Westinghouse’s nuclear plant operations will generate a strong revenue stream for Cameco.
“This transaction fits perfectly within Cameco’s strategy and is expected to increase our ability to meet the growing needs of existing and new customers at a time when origin and security of supply is of significant concern.”
Gitzel said the acquisition was strategic.
He said that countries were looking to “build out their nuclear reactor fleet” but were also searching for a reliable power supply.
“This is highlighted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been a very important provider of nuclear fuel and nuclear fuel services throughout the global reactor base. But with Russia’s action in Ukraine we now have a western world that … looking to procure western sources of enrichment, conversion, uranium, and of course western sources of fabricated fuel. “
He said many countries and organizations around the world have been looking to lower their carbon footprint.
“There is a lot of instability in the world energy landscape and many countries have to take a hard look at where they get their fuel. More than ever the world is looking for stable, reliable, and politically dependable fuel supply. I believe we’re witnessing a fundamental change that will alter the way countries approach their energy needs going forward,” Gitzel said.
“We believe this transaction positions us extraordinarily well to continue to participate in the momentum that is building for nuclear power.”
According to the partners, the enterprise value for Westinghouse is $7.875 billion.
The company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017 after cost overruns in the construction of two nuclear facilities hobbled its parent company Toshiba. In 2018 Toshiba sold its shares to Brookfield partners, pulling it out of bankruptcy.
“Westinghouse has successfully refocused on providing core services to the nuclear industry and is ready for the next phase of growth. The business aligns well with our existing portfolio, delivering highly contracted and dependable revenue by serving customers who operate critical clean energy assets. Partnering with Cameco brings deep nuclear sector expertise, alongside our knowledge of energy markets and global customer base,” Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable, said.
According to details of the agreement, Brookfield and its partners will own 51 per cent interest in Westinghouse and Cameco will have 49 per cent.
With files from Reuters
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man who died following exchange of gunfire with police in Innisfil, Ont. home identified
A 23-year-old man who died following an exchange of gunfire with police inside an Innisfil, Ont. home has been identified.
Prominent Afghan women's rights activist denied refugee admission into Canada, upsetting sponsors
A prominent Afghan women's rights activist has had her refugee application denied by Canada, seemingly because of a bureaucratic mistake.
Quebec provincial police make arrest 22 years after murder of college student
Quebec provincial police say they've made an arrest in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago.
Alberta premier not apologizing for saying unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group'
Despite calls for her to apologize for saying that unvaccinated Canadians are the 'most discriminated group' she's witnessed in her lifetime, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stood by her remarks on Wednesday, but did try to explain the intention behind her words.
Canadians more likely overall to be positive about King Charles III, but young Canadians are not
One in 10 Canadians believe King Charles III will do a very good job in his new role as monarch, with one third expecting him to an average job, according to a new survey.
Affordability crisis: Why young Canadians are facing a 'huge' wealth gap
Young people's salaries in Canada aren’t keeping up with the cost of living, even when employed full-time; and the ability to afford city rents and home ownership is becoming a 'pipe dream' for many, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
Young children facing greater risk of catching the flu this season, experts warn
Relatively low circulation of the flu over the past two years puts young children at greater risk than usual of catching it this fall and winter, say experts who also fear fewer pandemic measures and reduced vaccination uptake will further spread.
Regina
-
Concerns raised over privately owned nurse practitioner clinics
Privately owned nurse practitioner clinics are popping up in some communities in Saskatchewan, which is helping address the shortage of medical professionals. However, patients have to pay for the visit, a situation that some nurse practitioners would like to see changed.
-
Flu shot clinics open to Sask. residents
Saskatchewan residents can now get their influenza vaccines as of this week.
-
Regina woman who gave child alcohol while babysitting sentenced to 8 months in prison
A Regina woman who gave a child alcohol in 2021 while babysitting will be spending eight months in prison.
Winnipeg
-
Peeling, faded Manitoba licence plates target of RCMP project
If your licence plate is peeling or faded, it's time to get it fixed or replaced, or face a possible fine.
-
What Manitoba is saying about the availability of the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
The Manitoba government said residents should ‘stay tuned’ to find out when the Pfizer bivalent will be coming to Manitoba.
-
Why purple lights continue to be seen in Winnipeg
Over the past year, Winnipeg drivers have been dealing with a strange problem on city streets: purple lights.
Calgary
-
'Made in Alberta' climate plan in the works: new Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the new government will be developing a "fully made in Alberta solution" to carbon tax policy.
-
One person in hospital following Wednesday night collision
One person is in hospital after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday night in southwest Calgary.
-
Flames kick off season against defending champs
After a challenging offseason, the Calgary Flames kick off their regular season with an even more challenging opponent.
Edmonton
-
Peace officers failed to check on man who died in EPS custody and lied about it: ASIRT
A pair of community peace officers violated Edmonton Police Service policy and then later lied to detectives after a man died in custody, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) revealed Wednesday.
-
Blatchford review ordered after project fails to meet expectations
An attempt to redevelop an old airfield into a dense and sustainable neighbourhood with thousands of homes and businesses is not going to plan, Edmonton city councillors heard Wednesday.
-
Police release new images in unprovoked downtown attacks
Police released new evidence Wednesday as they continue searching for four men involved in a series of attacks in Edmonton earlier this month.
Toronto
-
Man who died following exchange of gunfire with police in Innisfil, Ont. home identified
A 23-year-old man who died following an exchange of gunfire with police inside an Innisfil, Ont. home has been identified.
-
'We stand with you': Condolences pour in for two police officers killed in Ontario
Prominent Canadians on social media expressed their condolences for the two Ontario police officers who died following a home shooting on Oct. 12.
-
This Toronto neighbourhood was just named one of the 'coolest' in the world
This Toronto neighbourhood is among the 51 "coolest" on the planet, according to a survey by Time Out Group.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police arson unit investigating attempted theft at Merivale bank kiosk
Ottawa police say the arson unit is investigating an attempted theft at a bank kiosk on Merivale Road.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop 5 cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop five cents a litre Thursday morning at gas stations in Ottawa and across Ontario.
-
Candidate apologizes for removing opponent’s campaign flyer from door in Barrhaven West
A candidate for councillor in Barrhaven is apologizing for removing an opponent's campaign flyer from a doorway and dropping it to the ground while canvassing.
Vancouver
-
Police defend arrest of man in front of his toddler in viral Vancouver video
Vancouver police are adamant officers did “nothing wrong” during the arrest of a man in a vehicle with his toddler inside, as bystanders yelled at officers and filmed the encounter.
-
Colleen Hardwick and TEAM make final pitch ahead of Vancouver election
With just days to go before Vancouver voters head to the polls, TEAM for a Livable Vancouver mayoral candidate Colleen Hardwick sat down with CTV News to go over the key priorities in her party's platform.
-
B.C. animal rights activists handed jail time for roles in hog farm protest
Two animal rights activists criminally convicted in a protest on a Fraser Valley hog farm have been sentenced to jail.
Montreal
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | 'We all needed this': Montreal Canadiens beat Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in first season game
It was the first time since the 2013-14 campaign that the Habs started the season at home. It was also a first victory for a team heading out of a preseason without a win. "We all needed this,” said Cole Caulfield in a post-game interview before a cheering stadium full of fans.
-
Health minister calls on Quebecers to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations
Quebec public health officials held a COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, urging people to stay up-to-date on their vaccines. Only 22 per cent of the eligible population are considered up to date with their vaccines, meaning they've received the jab within the last five months.
-
Family of Montreal man who died in police shooting demands public inquiry
The family of a 38-year-old man from Nun's Island who died after being shot by Montreal police last month is now demanding a public inquiry.
Vancouver Island
-
Grieving Nanaimo family calls on province to restrict firearms use in regional districts
The backwoods between Nanaimo and Ladysmith is a recreational haven for dirt bikers. It’s also where Simon Tozer was shot and killed on Feb. 21. He was struck by an errant bullet fired by someone doing target practice into trees, with no backstop.
-
Gas prices expected to drop dramatically on Vancouver Island
Gas analysts are predicting a 20-to-35-cent drop in fuel prices over the next 24 hours on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.
-
Horgan slams Alberta premier's vaccine discrimination stance as 'laughable'
The premier of British Columbia is calling out his counterpart in Alberta over comments she made Tuesday about the discrimination faced by those who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Atlantic
-
More than 900 P.E.I. customers still without power; opposition calls for inquiry on Fiona response
Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona crashed into Atlantic Canada, downing trees, knocking out power, and leaving behind widespread damage, 919 Maritime Electric customers on Prince Edward Island were still off the grid as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Hurricane hunter who flew into the eye of Fiona describes 'very challenging' storm
Kevin Doremus says the eyes of hurricanes, including Fiona -- a storm that barrelled into Atlantic Canada last month causing widespread damage -- look like open-air domes, similar to sports arenas.
-
Hockey Canada resignations 'overdue' says Halifax Mayor Mike Savage
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has pushed aside any speculation about Halifax and Moncton pulling out of their commitment to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship.
Northern Ontario
-
Man who died following exchange of gunfire with police in Innisfil, Ont. home identified
A 23-year-old man who died following an exchange of gunfire with police inside an Innisfil, Ont. home has been identified.
-
CTV’s Coats for Kids returns
With winter just around the corner, CTV’s Coats for Kids campaign is back again to spread the warmth.
-
Solid turnout as advance polls open in North Bay
Wednesday was the first day people in North Bay could vote in the upcoming municipal election.
London
-
'Life-threatening injuries' after early morning crash
All roads in the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road have reopened following a crash early Wednesday morning. London police issued a release saying around 12:20 a.m. emergency crews responded to the area for a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Emergency crews clearing after natural gas leak shuts down area of east London, Ont.
A positive update from the London Fire Department Wednesday night, hours after a natural gas leak shut down an area of east London, Ont. and saw people evacuated from their homes.
-
Mayoral candidates exchange barbs over affordable housing
Less than two weeks before London chooses its next mayor, the mood on the campaign trail is getting tense, with London mayoral candidate Khalil Ramal claiming city hall is not building enough housing, and deputy mayor and fellow candidate Josh Morgan firing back.