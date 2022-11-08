Saskatoon’s Cameco agrees to provide uranium to China

Saskatoon-based Cameco has signed an agreement to provide uranium to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

The CNNC is engaged in research and development, production and operation of nuclear power, according to its website. It’s also committed to international cooperation, the site states.

“China is counting on nuclear energy to play a major role in its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions, and CNNC is a large and growing part of that effort,” Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel said in a news release.

“Cameco is very pleased to continue increasing our contribution towards the attainment of China’s important climate goals.”

Details of the contract will not be released publically. However, the news release said the contract volume was part of the 50 million pounds that the company has added to their portfolio this year.