Saskatoon’s Baba’s Closet closing its doors

A Saskatoon charity that has focused on helping Ukrainians escape the war in their country is closing.

The announcement was made on Nettie Cherniatenski’s Facebook page Thursday.

“It's with extreme emotions that Baba's Closet has served its purpose and locked the doors,” she wrote in the post.

She said that one of the reasons was that the lease was expiring at the end of the month.

“This was home away from home for me and is so hard but my volunteers are feeling the sadness too. We not only bonded as a family but made friends like family and many acquaintances,” she wrote.

“It’s been a job like no other. Nor will there ever be one like this.”

She said they were able to help 1,990 people over the past 14 months, and that she and the volunteers will spend the rest of the days cleaning up.

“The Ukrainian displaced came with nothing but hugs, tears and words of appreciation for all the help we tried to give them,” she wrote in the past. “A huge thank you to all the citizens from not only Saskatoon but also surrounding areas that helped with generous donations.”

Cherniatenski also thanked someone she called her angel that had paid the lease on the building for the past year.

“Tonight, take time to hug each other, pray for us, and the blessings you have and, that Ukraine will have peace. Glory be to God,” the post read.

“We were one face to you but you are many faces to us, so please say hi when we meet at the grocery store or park.”