Advertisement
Saskatoon's active COVID-19 case count sits at 1,232
Published Sunday, December 20, 2020 11:23AM CST
The SHA is reporting 1,232 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatoon as of Dec. 19.
SASKATOON -- After another string of positive COVID-19 infections, Saskatoon’s active case count sits at 1,232.
On Saturday the Saskatchewan Health Authority reported 252 new cases of the virus alongside 218 recoveries.
Of the new cases, 52 new infections were reported in Saskatoon, along with two more deaths.
The province currently has 3,761 active cases of the virus. This comes as further restrictions took effect on Saturday, closing casinos and bingo halls and reducing capacity for personal service businesses.