SASKATOON -- After another string of positive COVID-19 infections, Saskatoon’s active case count sits at 1,232.

On Saturday the Saskatchewan Health Authority reported 252 new cases of the virus alongside 218 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 52 new infections were reported in Saskatoon, along with two more deaths.

The province currently has 3,761 active cases of the virus. This comes as further restrictions took effect on Saturday, closing casinos and bingo halls and reducing capacity for personal service businesses.