Saskatoon's above-seasonal weather leads to 8 crashes, 1 injury

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) responded to eight crashes throughout the city after 6 a.m. Thursday.

At around 8:30 a.m. police were called to the 3500 block of Diefenbaker Drive for a report of a collision between a car and a parked SUV, according to a press release.

Police said a 32-year-old male driver with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to hospital.

According to the police, the scene has been cleared now.

It comes at a time when the city is experiencing above-seasonal temperatures, leading to slippery streets

"Warmer temperatures are leading to snowmelt and wet streets that can freeze overnight," a City of Saskatoon news release said.

The city also advised of an increase in road repairs during the moderate temperatures.

"Potholes may form during mild temperatures, and crews will do a temporary repair on the driving lanes of high-traffic streets with asphalt cold mix," the city said.

