Saskatoon runner saves man struggling in river

A Saskatoon man is being hailed a hero following a daring rescue on the South Saskatchewan River.

Brian Gibson was taking a break between running up and down sets of stairs at the Ravine Drive and Spadina Crescent intersection when he noticed a man in the river.

After seeing the man struggle for a few minutes, Gibson's instincts took over, he told CTV News.

He jumped in, swam to the man and dragged him back to shore.

Gibson says once he realized the man was in trouble he didn't even think about what to do next.