A local runner isn’t letting a cancer diagnosis and months of chemotherapy treatments stop him from hitting the pavement.

Brent Senger has been running all his life, but the grain farmer from Allan, Sask., was faced with a different test of endurance when he was diagnosed with colon cancer in early 2017.

“You don’t see it coming. It’s bad news and it’s quite emotional for the first couple of months,” Senger said.

“When you’re diagnosed with cancer, it is literally a number one excuse to be lazy and not do stuff, right?”

Eleven months of chemotherapy would follow for Senger, but one thing would remain constant in his life. He continued to run every week with his run club at Brainsport.

“People said I was inspiring them with my diagnosis and being on chemo and still being able to run,” Senger said. “They find that inspiring, but to me that’s a bit odd because for me it’s actually vice-versa and it’s the group that gets me up and going.”

Harvey Mathies is one of Senger’s running partners. He says Senger has inspired many people in the run club throughout the year.

“It's so encouraging because there's people really struggling like that and they might not want to talk about it, but he's opening a lot of doors to make people feel more comfortable about that."

Fellow runner Tarrant Cross Child agrees that Senger is someone many people look up to.

“You know it just shows his grit, his durability, that he's in this and that he's in a couple races so to speak and we're all running this race with him."

That’s why Brainsport honoured Senger on Saturday with the Ric Hanna Leadership Award, named in honour of the Saskatchewan distance runner who passed away in 2016 after a long battle with Huntington’s disease.

Brainsport owner Brian Michashiw says the award goes to someone who exemplifies great leadership and volunteer work in the running community. He says it was a no brainer to give this year’s award to Senger because of his positive attitude.

“Brent consistently, even with his cancer, would volunteer to lead the group,” Michashiw said. “There’s lots of able-bodied people who never lead and here’s a guy going through so much stuff and continuing to lead.”

Senger says he’s taking some time off running while he continues to receive radiation treatment. He hopes to continue running when he can, because deep down he says that is his best medicine.

“I can see a pathway through this,” Senger said. “You know with physical activity you can get up off the couch and really do some things.”