Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Saskatoon Rona employee tests positive for COVID-19
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 10:42AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, July 14, 2020 3:48PM CST
SASKATOON -- An employee at RONA Home & Garden's Saskatoon location tested positive for COVID-19, according the chain's parent company.
- Sask. expands COVID-19 tests for all
- Staff member at Canadian Brewhouse in Saskatoon tests positive for COVID-19
On its website, Lowe's Canada says the company was informed of an employee's positive test result on July 10.
Lowe's says the employee last worked at the store on July 3 and the company recommends anyone who visited the Preston Avenue location between June 29 and July 3 self-monitor for symptoms until July 17 and call Healthline 811 if needed.
As a precaution, on July 11 the store underwent "extensive" cleaning and disinfecting, according to Lowe's.
Lowe's says health officials have been notified about the situation and the measures taken at the store.