Saskatoon rolling out green carts starting Monday
The City of Saskatoon said it will be delivering green carts and kitchen pail starter kits to homes around the city beginning on March 13.
A schedule of delivery is available online, according to a City of Saskatoon news release.
According to the schedule, neighbourhoods in the southwest and northeast will be receiving carts first. That includes Avalon, Buena Vista, Exhibition, Nutana, Queen Elizabeth, the Willows, Adelaide/Churchill, Forest Grove, University Heights, Willowgrove, Silverspring, Evergreen and Aspen Ridge.
The schedule will be updated each week as the green carts are delivered. About 12,000 bins are expected to be delivered each week, the city said.
The bin and pail combo will be left at the front of a resident's property. Delivery will be between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
A monthly fee for the program is mandatory and will be applied to city utility bills, with an average monthly cost of $6.73.
The city says it expects the green bin program to divert 20,000 tonnes, or about 3,300 garbage truck loads, from the landfill every year.
Every home that has rollout garbage and recycling bins is expected to receive a green cart and kitchen pail, the release said. Households that already have a green cart are asked to continue to use their cart, and will also get a kitchen pail kit delivered.
Bi-weekly collection will begin in May, the city said.
Garbage pickup will remain biweekly throughout the summer after the green cart program begins.
With files from CTV News’ Josh Lynn and Laura Woodward.
