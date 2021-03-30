SASKATOON -- A rapidly moving weather system left behind plenty of work for city crews.

City workers will continue spreading deicing material Tuesday, prioritizing high-traffic streets, bridge decks and intersections, the City of Saskatoon said in a news release.

Crews will also focus on locations that experienced drifting, the city said.

The city anticipates conditions will improve throughout the day.

Icy patches or problem-snow drifts can be reported to the city by calling 306-975-2476 or by emailing customercare@saskatoon.ca.