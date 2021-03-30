Advertisement
Saskatoon road crews cleaning up after storm
Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021 7:56AM CST
SASKATOON -- A rapidly moving weather system left behind plenty of work for city crews.
City workers will continue spreading deicing material Tuesday, prioritizing high-traffic streets, bridge decks and intersections, the City of Saskatoon said in a news release.
Crews will also focus on locations that experienced drifting, the city said.
The city anticipates conditions will improve throughout the day.
Icy patches or problem-snow drifts can be reported to the city by calling 306-975-2476 or by emailing customercare@saskatoon.ca.
