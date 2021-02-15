SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say a water main break has forced a street closure. Police say the southbound lanes of Mckercher Drive from 8th Street to Parkdale Road has been closed to traffic because of the water main break. The northbound lanes remained open. Police have not said how long the road closure will remain in effect, but motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area. The City of Saskatoon website says repairs are normally completed the next day and water restored within 48 hours.