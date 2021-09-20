SASKATOON -- Conservative candidates are leading or elected in all but one Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.

CTV News' Decision Desk has declared that the Liberals have won the 2021 federal election with a minority government.

However, the Liberals do not appear to have carried that success into Saskatchewan.

As of 8:30 p.m., the only riding not under blue control was Saskatoon West, where the NDP’s Robert Doucette took a 3.7 point lead with about a third of polls reporting.

CTV News considers the following ridings to have elected Conservatives:

Prince Albert

Souris-Moose Mountain

Regina-Qu'Appelle

Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek

Moose Jaw-Lk. Ctr.-Lanigan

Yorkton-Melville

Battlefords-Lloydminster

Cypress Hills-Grasslands

The Conservative Party swept the province in 2019.

In Saskatoon and central and northern Saskatchewan, Tory vote shares were as high as Kelly Block’s 78.6 per cent in Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek.

The NDP’s high water mark in the region was in Saskatoon West, with Sheri Benson claiming 40.3 per cent of the vote, about seven points behind victor Brad Redekopp.