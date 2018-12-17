

Francois Biber, CTV Saskatoon





Update: Saskatoon City Council has approved a ridesharing bylaw by a vote of 8-2.

Couns. Bev Dubois and Hilary Gough were opposed.

More to come.

Original story: Saskatoon would need 384 taxis on the road during peak times to service the high volume of calls, while only 12 taxis are needed during peak lows, according to a city administration report.

City council on Monday is reviewing the new ridesharing bylaw, looking at the finer details of what ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft would look like and how they would operate in the City of Bridges.

The bylaw covers driver regulations and licensing, minimum fares and the number of rideshare vehicles allowed on city street at any given time.

Under the proposed bylaw, rideshare vehicles will be mandated to start the fares at $3.75, the same for taxis, but how fares look at the end of the trip could vary.

A report submitted to council by the taxi industry paints a picture showing Saskatoon is already well-served with the current taxi companies.

Looking at data collected by local taxi brokerages, the report shows there are 210 taxi licenses in Saskatoon, 24 of which are seasonal licenses. All are permitted to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Despite the size of the taxi fleet, data collected between September 2017 and June 2018 show the average fleet size on the road at any given time was only 118, about 56 per cent of the overall fleet size.

The city says 81 per cent of calls are answered within 10 minutes and two per cent of callers wait 20 minutes or longer.

Because the demand for taxis differs throughout the year and the time of day, the report says 384 taxis would be required on the streets to get to every call within the 10-minute industry standard.

The report adds 12 taxis would be enough to service the city during low peaks.

In an attempt to strike a balance, the city says 215 taxis would be enough to service about 95 per cent of calls with the target of answering calls for service within 10 minutes or less.