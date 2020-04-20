SASKATOON -- Another popular summer event has been taken off the calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saskatoon Ribfest, which was supposed to run from July 31 through Aug. 3 has been cancelled.

This would have been the eighth year for the annual event, organized by the Rotary Club of Saskatoon Nutana.

"We support initiatives that reduce the impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on our city and province and with still so much uncertainty at this time, we feel it is best to postpone Ribfest until 2021," the club said in a statement.

Last week, the organizers of the Saskatoon Fringe Festival said the event would not go ahead.