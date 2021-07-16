SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon restaurant owner believes police acted professionally during a tense situation that left a man severely injured.

On June 23, Raymond Montgrand was injured in a fall outside Picaro in Riversdale after a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) officer used a stun gun following an alleged pursuit through the restaurant's kitchen.

"We are confident that the police acted with the utmost professionalism and did their best to mitigate a situation which could have had a drastically different ending," said an emailed statement from the restaurant's co-owner who requested anonymity due to safety concerns.

As of Sunday, Montgrand was still in hospital. His son told CTV News that the 51-year-old is struggling to recover from a brain injury resulting from the fall that has affected his motor control and limited his ability to communicate.

SPS has asked Regina Police Service to investigate due to the injuries Montgrand suffered.

A police news release issued after the incident said the pursuit started when Montgrand was mistaken for another suspect.

While in the restaurant's kitchen, Montgrand allegedly claimed he had a gun, SPS said in the release.

He was hit with a stun gun when he appeared to reach for something in his shorts, SPS said.

However, no gun was found once Montgrand was subdued and searched, according to police.

It was later learned Montgrand had outstanding warrants for assault with a weapon and break and enter.

According to the emailed statement from Picaro's co-owner, the incident was witnessed by staff and captured on video.

Montgrand was seen running through the restaurant during dinner service before heading into the kitchen, the email said.

Several staff members reported hearing Montrgrand say he had a gun and that he threatened self-harm, according to the statement.

The email said Montgrand exited the kitchen onto a patio where officers had formed a perimeter.

"Once he exited the kitchen onto the rear patio entrance, there were approximately six police officers waiting on the other side, repeatedly directing the suspect to stop and show his hands," the statement said.

Montgrand left the patio and refused stop or comply with orders that he show his hands and still appeared to be holding onto something in his shorts, according to the statement.

"During his attempt to flee in the alley, he was Tased, and fell to the ground where he was then subdued by the police," the statement said.

"Immediately after being tased, the police turned him onto his stomach, applied handcuffs, and emptied his pockets. There were four police required to fully subdue him, and our co-owner witnessed this exchange, with no other action by the police in terms of use of force or violence."

According to the emailed statement, once he was handcuffed, police walked Montgrand to an ambulance.

The restaurant brought in a trauma counsellor following the incident to assist staff, many of whom "remain fearful" at work.