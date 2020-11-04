SASKATOON -- An outdoor drive-by tribute street has been erected in north Saskatoon in lieu of the SaskTel Centre’s traditional public annual Remembrance Day service.

Canada Remembers Our Heroes, located on Hangar Road in front of the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum, will be accessible for in-vehicle viewing via a slow drive-past until Nov. 11, according to a Canada Remembers Projects news release.

“This drive-by tribute has been created to honour the men and women who have served and sacrificed, and for those who continue to serve our nation in peacekeeping missions around the world,” the release says.

“Visuals are intended to represent all who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. As you pass by the visuals, you are encouraged to pause and reflect on the many tens of thousands who risked everything to protect the freedoms we enjoy today, as well as the freedoms of those in other lands.”

Drivers are asked to patiently reduce speed allowing a moment to view each visual. Visitors may go around the block multiple times to view the display.

In addition, Saskatchewan residents can watch a one-hour documentary, “Canada Remembers Our Heroes – Brothers and Borders,” airing Nov. 11 on the AMI channel.

Produced by Saskatoon-based Thomega Entertainment, it features Saskatchewan WWII Veteran Si Campbell and Aaron Ledoux, a member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation who served with the United States Army in Iraq and Afghanistan.