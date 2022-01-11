Saskatoon residents want solution to industrial noise

Pleasant Hill residents are making noise about a nearby industrial business that has started removing a sound barrier.

Cindercrete is removing the wall because it sits on city-owned land which it formerly leased and is now to be used for a 17th Street road extension.

The wall also stands between Cindercrete and Adam Pollock's home and dampened the noise from the business.

Pollock has been trying for nearly a decade to have the city alleviate what he says are negative nuisance effects caused by businesses around Avenue P and 17th Street - which is classified as the West Industrial area.

“Had management been taking the necessary measures and planning for the day the lease would end, they could have provided more adequate nuisance controls. So I don’t accept the fact that they say they don’t have enough room on their property. If you run out of room to operate responsibly then it’s time to relocate,” he told CTV News.

"Our intention has always been to minimize the impact of our activities in this neighbourhood," Cindercrete Vice President Ron Chelack said in a statement.

"However, a sound wall is not a requirement for our land use, and the City has confirmed that our operations are compliant with the zoning requirements. We remain open to further discussions with the City.”

The city’s community standards director, Matt Grazier, said in a statement that Cindercrete’s land is zoned for heavy industrial and a sound wall is not regulated.

“The City leased a portion of land to Cindercrete bordering the north potion of their site which was used by Cindercrete for site storage, which also accommodated a concrete block wall. The lease was terminated by the City at the request of the community and in anticipation of future roadway construction, and Cindercrete was instructed to remove its materials from the City-owned land.”

Pollock says that “request of the community” came with the assumption that strides would be made to improve the quality of life for residents, not diminish it further.

The noise coming from the business at all hours of the day and night has resulted in a lack of sleep according to Pollock, as well as exacerbating further health issues. He said a sound wall should be a basic courtesy to those living nearby.

Katelyn Siggelkow lives next door to Pollock and is also on the Pleasant Hill Community Association with him. She also experiences regular disruptions because of the noise coming from Cindercrete’s operation.

“My backyard backs this area and I’ve had workshops, meetings, community gatherings and training events hosted in my backyard, and we often have to stop the training and conversation to let the noise pass,” Siggelkow told CTV News.

This resident has lived here for three years and wants to be an advocate for those living in the area.

“What particularly bothers me about this is that Pleasant Hill is known as a community where people disproportionately experience poverty. So most people in this community have no option to move anywhere else and their voices are quite vulnerable and not often listened to,” she says.

There is a double standard for businesses, according to Siggelkow, depending on where you live in the city which makes residents apprehensive to say anything.

“Speaking up against something that makes our quality of life significantly decreased comes with a lot of fear so businesses can get away with something here that would not be able to get away with in other neighbourhoods,” she said.

Grazier also said the city has made recent progress on West Industrial area-related projects aimed at ensuring a transition to a land-use pattern more compatible with the surrounding area.

That includes money in the 2022 and 2023 City Capital Budget to study methods to address nuisance conditions that are generated resulting from incompatible heavy industrial and residential land use patterns.