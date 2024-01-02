Saskatoon residents urged to use caution around the Costco Coyote

Wildlife experts say the mild weather is keeping coyotes around, and they’re reminding people to be careful.

Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation director Jan Shadick said some coyotes are thriving in the above-seasonal weather and will be more visible.

“I feel like a lot of animals are sticking out like sore thumbs because we don’t have a lot of snow for them to sort of hide in,” Shadick said.

The local Costco Lovers Facebook page has seen a flood of people posting about a resident coyote that’s been frequenting the parking lot of the south location.

While some are making light of it, one member shared a story of a coyote attacking a 10-year-old girl near Medicine Hat, Alberta last week, urging people to take the animals seriously.

The City of Saskatoon told CTV News it has put warning signs in areas where there have been reported sightings.

“While the City saw an increase in reported coyote activity last November, reported activity was down significantly last month,” the city’s statement read.

In a statement to CTV News, the Sask. Ministry of Environment said if you encounter a coyote keep your distance, make noise, and stay calm.

It asks people to be mindful when leaving out pet food and garbage.

“An important way to discourage coyotes from coming into yards or urban areas is to remove or limit these food sources,” the statement read.