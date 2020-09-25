SASKATOON -- Six Saskatoon families, joined by Saskatoon Southeast MLA, Don Morgan, Habitat for Humanity representatives and community members, celebrated the completion of their new affordable homes.

The last six the of 12 Habitat for Humanity homes of the Slimmon Road project were completed prior to the pandemic. The new homeowners received their keys on Friday.

“I am so proud to join in welcoming these families to their new homes and I congratulate them all on achieving this major milestone,” said Morgan.

The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation provided $300,000 in funding for the second phase of this project and because of this - six families including 10 adults and 17 children were able to move into their new homes.

Morgan said that in Saskatoon alone, the Saskatchewan government has provided $1.77 million to give families stable housing.

“This gives families the support they need to plan for their future, and continue building their lives in our community,” said Morgan

Three of the townhouses were designed to be accessible for anyone regardless of their age, ability or status. This has been a huge help for Anita Burzinki, a resident of the complex.

“I have MS and to have a home that I own that is accessible for my future needs is wonderful,” said Burzinki .

Burzinki’s home was built with no stairs and wide hallways and doors to provide room for a wheelchair if she was to need one in the future. Burzinki also volunteered to help build the homes with Habitat for Humanity.

“I raised my own kitchen wall, it was a day of pride and it will never be forgotten,” she said.

Mayor Charlie Clark attended the celebration and expressed how important these houses are to the families.

“For families to now be building a life together and supporting one another -- that is what affordable stable housing is all about,” said Clark.

“We are learning through the pandemic as much as ever about how absolutely critical a roof over your head and a stable home is.” Clark said.