Saskatoon residents look to news of Israel-Gaza war in horror

People in Saskatoon are looking on at the scenes coming out of the Israel-Gaza war in horror.

Rabbi Raphael Kats with the Chabad Jewish Centre in Saskatoon was born in Israel and has had difficulty reading updates as the death toll rises.

"Many of us either know someone who has been tortured, killed or abducted," he said. "It's absolutely horrifying that our brothers and sisters overseas in Israel are going through this."

Ahmed Al-Dissi with non-profit Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East condemns the violence after knowing nothing but unrest in the region.

"Enough of the bloodshed, enough of the killing," he said. "I have lived enough of my life in the conflict. I do not want to see anybody being killed."

Al-Dissi has been a Palestinian refugee for 44 years and knows that the conflict between Israel and Gaza started long ago, and he fears the bloodshed will continue for years to come.

"It will be a waste of blood, it's a waste of humanity, a waste of people being killed on both sides if this conflict doesn't bring international pressure to reach a diplomatic solution to it," Al-Dissi said.

Kats also worries fighting will continue as long as Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist group by Canada and other Western leaders, is involved.

“With Hamas, there's absolutely no negotiations," Kats said. "It's either business is taken care of, or this is going to happen again and again and again. It's actually in their charter that their mission is to kill Jews."

The war was discussed on the floor of the legislature Tuesday where leaders expressed support for the Jewish community.

"As we in Canada had the privilege of gathering together to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends, Israelis spent the day searching for their loved ones or mourning for those that they were already made aware had been lost," Premier Scott Moe said during his statement on the floor.

"We need to see an immediate end to these terrorist attacks, and an immediate release of all hostages," NDP leader Carla Beck said.

The province is sending $100,000 of immediate emergency aid to Israelis affected by the battle.

The funds will be provided to the humanitarian organization Canadian Magen David Adom for Israel (CMDA).

To date, the CMDA has provided Israel with more than 250 ambulances and other emergency aid vehicles.