Saskatoon residents help prepare the way for Ukrainian refugees

Netti Cherniatenski proudly shows off some of the donations she’s received in the last few weeks from people helping Ukrainian families coming to Saskatoon.

“The generosity I must say has been absolutely great. You couldn’t ask for anything better,” Cherniatenski told CTV News.

When the war broke out in Ukraine she started with a letter that she passed on to members of her church, All Saints Ukrainian Orthodox. From there, word of mouth did the rest.

“I would guess close to a hundred people have donated since we started,” Cherniatenski said. One woman donated enough supplies to outfit a full kitchen.

“I’ve had an elderly couple who have been collecting where they live in their complex. They’ve made four trips with a van full,” she said.

Klondike Oil donated a storefront where Cherniatenski set up her store of free items at 2924 Miners Avenue. She also has an overflow location a few blocks away courtesy of BSF Kitchen Supply.

News of the project spread and Olga Shmargun, who is originally from Kyiv, joined in.

“I just contacted Nettie and said do you want to cooperate because I’m actually trying to do the same thing and I can help,” Shmargun said.

Shmargun realized that having a farther reach on social media would potentially help more people.

“If you want to donate a table or mattress, take a picture go on the Facebook page, post the picture, say ok there’s a couch and I will be home in the evening if somebody wants to get it just text me and I will be home in the evening and I will hold it for you,” Shargun said.

The Facebook page will also offer support like driving families to medical appointments or helping answer questions about school or other community programs.

Shmargun moved to Saskatoon in 2014 after the Russian conflict that year in her city, but still has parents and other family members in Ukraine. She is trying to help people trying to escape the country with the visa application process and with flights.

She’s set up a GoFundMe page to pay for travel.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says displaced Ukrainians should be arriving in Saskatoon any day.