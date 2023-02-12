Saskatoon residents getting out and active in the warm weather

A warm sunny Sunday in the middle of winter is the perfect chance to take the family for a ski, work on a new snowboard trick, or slide down the hill in a tube.

But with all this sun and the relatively mild winter, surprisingly, the Optimist Ski Hill hasn't made any new snow since they opened.

“We haven’t made any new snow since the beginning of the season,” said Maxine Tebbe, general manager. “We’ve been able to rely on the natural snow since then, and it’s been great skiing conditions ever since.”

Despite the mild temperatures, the snow needs extra work to stay safe and enjoyable.

“With the warm temperatures of course, we do get a layer of ice on the top of the snow,” Tebbe told CTV news. “So our snow cat has to be out every day kind of breaking it up, and making sure it’s more of a powder than an ice surface.”

For regular visitors who are working on a new snowboard trick, the sunshine makes it easier to come back day after day to perfect it.

“That’s the biggest part about snowboarding, is just being on the board every day,” said Evan Adamko, who has been taking advantage of the weather this weekend. “So when you can be out there as much as you want, the weather is just a bonus.”

He does admit the falls are less painful when it’s warm.

“You can try bigger tricks when it’s softer out like this,” he said. “And that’s kind of a big bonus. But realistically, just having this hill here is the best.”

While visitors may shed a layer or two, hill employees know better.

“It’s better to be warm than cold for sure,” said Colby Rathgeber, an optimist hill employee. “I’ve seen a lot of long sleeve tees and hoodies, and I’m sweating out here. It’s pretty hot out now, like plus two.”

An expected return to colder temperatures this week is still not likely enough to keep the regulars from their favourite local ski hill.