SASKATOON -- After suffering through a polar vortex, Saskatoon is now seeing above seasonal temperatures, peaking at 5 C on Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“This is a warm wind, it's coming right from Alberta, it is a Chinook,” said meteorologist Terri Lang.

“They're getting quite warm, and in fact, even had some thunderstorms this morning in central Alberta if you can believe that, that's how warm the air is.”

Those at Optimist Hill took advantage of the warmer temperatures.

“We're going to be open on Monday, Tuesday this week which is not normal for us,” said Optimist Hill co-chair Joe Van’t Hof.

“We want our patrons to be able to fully use their family passes and ski passes that they purchased, and give them some extra time.”

With warmer weather comes the start of the spring melt, though that may not be a big problem in Saskatoon according to the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency.

Communications manager Ron Podbielski says a lower than average amount of snowfall this winter will likely mean a below normal runoff.

“Not to say that flooding isn't at all a possibility, but it would be more unlikely based on where we're at today,” he said.

As a result, Podbielski says the water on the South Saskatchewan River isn’t expected to reach dangerous levels.

“It's really where you have a high degree of existing snow, and then you have a rapid sort of runoff caused by exceedingly high temperatures, that really creates more of the dangerous situation.”

But Lang says those temperatures won’t last for the entire week. A cold front is set to come through on Thursday.

“I don't think we're going to go down as cold as we got, but it's certainly going to be a change towards the end of the week and the weekend.”

Melting and freezing can lead to deteriorating road conditions like potholes.

City of Saskatoon roadways manager Tracy Danielson says that potential exists, but roadways should be in good shape.

“We picked up an incredible amount of snow, over 90,000 truckloads of snow has been removed from Saskatoon streets and hauled to school management facilities,” she said.

“So we're expecting that to also be very beneficial for the upcoming melting season.”