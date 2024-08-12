SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon residents can look forward to a warm and sunny week, risk of thunderstorm Tuesday

    Sask. sees first heat wave of 2024
    Saskatoon residents can look forward to a warm and sunny week, with temperatures sitting a few degrees above seasonal, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    Canada’s weather service predicts daytime temperatures in the first half of the week to sit around 28 C, with a risk of thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday evening.

    Overnight temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are expected to sit around the mid-teens, with lows cooling off later in the week to sit around 11 C.

    The average daytime temperature in Saskatoon for Aug. 12 is just over 25 C.

