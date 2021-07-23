SASKATOON -- A Secwépemc elder and residential school survivor says she has taken up the “fight” for grassroots people in raising awareness about residential schools in Canada.

Alice Aby, who now lives in Saskatoon with her children, attended St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in Williams Lake, B.C. from 1961 – 1968.

She participated in an online conference held in June in Geneva by the International Human Rights Association of American Minorities.

Aby is asking for the United Nations Human Rights High Commissioner to come to Canada and take testimony from grassroots people regarding residential schools.

“Speak with our free and public institutions. That means our people, directly with our people and not with statutory leadership.”

She recommended an investigation into what she calls crimes against humanity and genocide that took place at Indian Residential Schools. She also wants First Nations homelands restored.

Ronald Barnes, who represents traditional Indigenous governments from Alaska and is with the association, is working with Aby.

“Why don't they send the United Nations High Commissioner, with special procedures to do a fact finding mission ... and also to follow up and to ensure that justice is done, not only in Canada but in the United States,” he said.