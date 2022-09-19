Saskatoon resident remembers visit from Queen Elizabeth II in 1951

As the world watched the coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and her legacy is revisited, a Saskatoon woman remembers her special royal experience.

Before her coronation, then Princess Elizabeth II visited Canada, including a stop in Saskatoon on Oct. 29, 1951.

The royal tour of the city went up the Broadway Bridge and along Saskatchewan Crescent, right in front of Diane Schaffel’s home.

“When my brother and I were three, the Princess at that time and Prince Phillip came to Saskatoon on their cross-country tour,” said Schaffel.

“My brother and I sat in the window and watched them go by in their convertible with the glass top on.”

Even as a child, Schaffel knew the significance of this royal visit, especially to have a front row seat from your couch.

“Oh I think my mom made sure we knew it was a Princess, and going right down our street,” Schaffel told CTV news.

“It's one of the few things that I really remember in my early years, but yes, we knew it was very important.”

To remember the occasion, Schaffel’s family got a miniature state carriage set made by John Hill and Company in 1953.

The set, with the pieces intact, is rare.

Schaffel says the set was played with for a few years, and despite a few bumps, it’s still all together.

“There was one part of the carriage that came loose, and the Prince Phillip lost his head,” she said. “That was repaired a few years ago, but I kept it all packed away in a box for some day, and then I thought about it last week.”

Schaffel’s mother also passed down a rare single teacup from the Royal Albert Balmoral collection’s ‘Merrie England Series.’

“I don’t know if it has anything to do with Balmoral where the Queen liked to stay, but the colours are sort of royal colours, so I’m definitely going to hang onto that one,” said Schaffel.

While Schaffel has brought out her collectibles to remember the Queen’s legacy, she says she learned more in the last week than she ever knew before.

“This is the last time that there will be a queen for a long time, so it’s pretty special,” she said. “And she was around for a long time too, so she did a good job.”