SASKATOON -- After a successful study last year that found new cases of COVID-19 can be predicted in wastewater, a research team at the University of Saskatchewan has been granted $137,392 from the Public Health Agency of Canada for more research - and some new partnerships.

Researchers at the U of S will partner with the City of Saskatoon and the Indigenous Technical Services Co-operative (ITSC) which includes: Agency Chiefs Tribal Council, File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council, Saskatoon Tribal Council, Touchwood Agency Tribal Council and Yorkton Tribal Council.

“In partnership with the City of Saskatoon and Indigenous communities, we will gather data that will enable health officials and communities to better plan for surges in COVID-19 cases so that they can implement quarantines and other measures,” U of S toxicologist John Giesy said in a news release.

“Even a few days of early warning in communities can be critical to the success of these pandemic preparedness measures, especially for rapidly evolving variants.”

Researchers will test samples at the Saskatoon Wastewater Treatment Plant three days a week for 27 weeks. Samples from First Nations partners will be examined weekly for 27 weeks. Data collected will be relayed to health authorities.

“Wastewater monitoring for COVID-19 will help our member First Nations respond quickly to any positive detections in our sewage. We are hopeful the knowledge gained through this study will lead to more extended wastewater monitoring in the near future for other First Nations communities,” ITSC Executive Director Tim Isnana said in the release.