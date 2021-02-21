SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon added 74 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the city’s total active case count to 397.

Regina leads Saskatchewan with the most active cases with 425. Between Saturday and Sunday, the province reported seven new deaths and 280 new recoveries.

The added case count and recoveries has lowered Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of daily new cases to 153 or 12.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

With data collected on Saturday, Saskatchewan continues to hold the top spot in Canada with 136 active cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population. Alberta has the second-highest rate of cases with 109 per 100,000. The national average is 84 cases per 100,000 according to Health Canada.

Since March 2020 Insightrix has been tracking how Saskatchewan residents have been feeling about the pandemic. Each week researchers survey 400 Saskatchewan residents.

During the February break, researchers asked residents if they complied with public health orders over Family Day. Results released Feb. 19 show a large majority of people surveyed said they followed the public health guidelines over Family Day, while eight per cent said they did not. Four per cent of respondents preferred not to say.