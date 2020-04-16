SASKATOON -- Saskatoon would have limited options when it comes to banning conversion therapy.

A report from city administration says several municipalities in Alberta and the City of Vancouver have prohibited businesses from providing conversion therapy.

However, using that approach would be “largely symbolic” as it would only prohibit the practice as a business activity

“Enforcement would be challenging as it may not always be operated as a business activity and provision of these services does not appear to be publicly advertised in Saskatoon,” the report reads.

Conversion therapy seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity often through religious counselling.

Earlier this year, Grosvenor Park United Church wrote to the Governance and Priorities Committee asking the city to ban the practice.

Administration says the federal government tabled legislation in March which criminalizes aspects of conversion therapy-related activities.

The report says conversion therapy is defined in Bill C-8 as “a practice, treatment or service designed to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual or gender identity to cisgender, or to repress or reduce non-heterosexual attraction or sexual behaviour. For greater certainty, this definition does not include a practice, treatment or service that relates (a) to a person’s gender transition; or (b) to a person’s exploration of their identity or to its development.”

City administration says they would try to tie licensing businesses with the federal governments objectives in the legislation.

“Going forward, it would be the intention of the Administration to align our business license practices with the direction of the Federal Government on this issue once Bill C- 8 is in effect.”

The report is on the agenda for the next Governance and Priorities meeting on Monday.