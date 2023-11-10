Saskatoon Remembrance Day ceremonies and events

Canada's largest indoor remembrance day service will be held again this year at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.

Doors open at 9 a.m. for the 92nd Saskatoon Remembrance Day service with the program set to begin at 10 a.m.

For those who can't attend in person, the service will be streamed live online.

The University of Saskatchewan is also holding its annual wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial gates. That ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m.

Also, the Saskatoon chamber singers are presenting a remembrance day concert at Knox United Church starting at 3 p.m.

Saskatoon's Royal Canadian Legion branches will also mark the day by opening their lounges and featuring pipe and drum performances at various points in the day.