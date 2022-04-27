Saskatoon remains largest city in Saskatchewan: census

Saskatoon remains the most populated city in Saskatchewan, according to newly released census data.

The city has a population of 266,141 according to 2021 census numbers.

That's up nearly eight percent compared to the previous census in 2016 — when the city's population sat at 247,2011.

Regina is still the second-largest city with 226,404 residents.

The population there grew at a slower rate compared to Saskatoon, around five percent.

The province's capital had 215,106 residents in 2016.