A Saskatoon recycling manager says that the last two years have been challenging after China banned the import of 24 types of recyclable materials and required 99.5 per cent of all imported material to be pure plastic.

Cosmopolitan Industries used to sell cardboard for $275 per ton and plastic for $775 per ton; those prices have now dropped to $27 per ton and $200 per ton, respectively, business manager Ken Gryshuk said.

“What happens is that were sitting with material that’s really hard to get rid of and every municipality in North America is in the same situation, some processing companies are just taking their plastics and dropping it into landfills.”

The Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council says it is looking into long term solutions. The businesses producing packaging should be responsible for the package through the end of its life, Naomi Mahilewicz said.

“That would include the collection, the recycling, or maybe not even making it in the first place.”

In the meantime, Cosmopolitan Industries is changing how it operates

“What we had to do is slow the line down, so we process it slow and we adjust the mix out there,” Gryshuk said.